Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.
Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.
