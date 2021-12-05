Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.