Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,163 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 974.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

