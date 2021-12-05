Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 548 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

