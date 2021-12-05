Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 923.2% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $741,000.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.