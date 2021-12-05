Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

