Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,155 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after buying an additional 624,455 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 61,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.