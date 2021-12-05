Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 69.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 42.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,064,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,886,219. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.