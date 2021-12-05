Arrow Financial Corp Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $55.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $616.53. 6,740,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,494. The stock has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

