Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $249.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,919. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

