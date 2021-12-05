Arrow Financial Corp Sells 271 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.84. 27,446,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

