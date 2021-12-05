Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.