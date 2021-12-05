Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Reaches $372,099.34

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $372,099.34 and $5,950.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00218827 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.