Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $129.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,752,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after buying an additional 340,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. 1,661,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,327. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

