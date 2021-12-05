Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.960-$-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $371 million-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.75 million.Asana also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.95) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of Asana stock traded down $24.02 on Friday, hitting $66.98. 13,910,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.