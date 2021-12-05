ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 592,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,296,767 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 215,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

