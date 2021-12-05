ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.77 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.