ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ASML by 3,121.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $771.52 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $449.12 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $797.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

