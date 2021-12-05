ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Get ASR Nederland alerts:

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.