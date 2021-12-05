ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $31.87.
ASR Nederland Company Profile
