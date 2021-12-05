Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 174,772 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

