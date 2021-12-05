Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.54 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $198,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

