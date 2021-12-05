Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.81. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

