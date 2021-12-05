Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Xilinx by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

XLNX opened at $217.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

