Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $276.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.29. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

