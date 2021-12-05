Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.77% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.