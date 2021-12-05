Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,150,031 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 86.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150,031 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,870.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 415,175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

