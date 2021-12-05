Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 335.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

