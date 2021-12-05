Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

AML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,694 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Anne Stevens acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.66) per share, with a total value of £110,670 ($144,591.06). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,561,000.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

