Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.19

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 30304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

