Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 67,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 56,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

