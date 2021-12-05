Aurora Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and approximately $638,786.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurora has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00400096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00239471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

