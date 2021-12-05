Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €82.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €82.50 ($93.75) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.44 ($86.86).

Shares of NDA opened at €81.80 ($92.95) on Friday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €61.00 ($69.32) and a 1-year high of €87.74 ($99.70). The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

