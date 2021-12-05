Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $3,646,404.32 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADP stock opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

