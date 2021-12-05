AutoZone (AZO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $20.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $98 EPS for the current fiscal year and $109 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,863.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,941.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,790.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,626.08.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,733.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.