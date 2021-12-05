Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,135,200.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

