AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.00.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.96. The stock had a trading volume of 772,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

