Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,157 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

