Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 207,180 iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.39 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

