Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.15 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $112.45 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

