Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

