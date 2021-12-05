Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.