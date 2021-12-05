Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 6,652 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.