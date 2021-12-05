Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New $39,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

