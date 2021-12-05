Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,892,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 1,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,981 over the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.