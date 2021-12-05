Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 124.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 81,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

