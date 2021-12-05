Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,104 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 412.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,220,000.

MMTM opened at $194.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $204.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.