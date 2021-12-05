Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $240,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

