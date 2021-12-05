Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

