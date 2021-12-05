Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 258.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFIV opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.