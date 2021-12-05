Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.08 Million Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.