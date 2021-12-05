Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,791,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Rambus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

